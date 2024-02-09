News you can trust since 1837
37 nostalgic pictures as Lancaster college celebrates its 200th anniversary

This year Lancaster & Morecambe College celebrates its 200th anniversary.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

To help mark its big birthday, we’ve had a look through our archives at some of the pictures our photographers have taken there at events through the years.

This collection of photos is pre 2011. We hope you enjoy looking at them.

Students from Lancaster and Morecambe College who took part in a Hairdressing Gala evening.

1. College life

Students from Lancaster and Morecambe College who took part in a Hairdressing Gala evening. Photo: Peter Wilcock

Lancaster and Morecambe College students on the Open College of the North West Qualification course, Stephanie Danby, Sarah Ashworth, Dale Crawley, Ross Macfarlane and Edyta Stankowska, with the insects they created for The Butterfly House in Lancaster. Also pictured are Sharon Wilson from Cultural Services, Assistant Zoo Keeper Graham Marshall and Deputy Manager of Williamson Park, Anthony Mercer.

2. College life

Lancaster and Morecambe College students on the Open College of the North West Qualification course, Stephanie Danby, Sarah Ashworth, Dale Crawley, Ross Macfarlane and Edyta Stankowska, with the insects they created for The Butterfly House in Lancaster. Also pictured are Sharon Wilson from Cultural Services, Assistant Zoo Keeper Graham Marshall and Deputy Manager of Williamson Park, Anthony Mercer. Photo: Darren Andrews

The make-up artists for a road accident reconstruction at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

3. College life

The make-up artists for a road accident reconstruction at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Lancaster and Morecambe College student Matthew Brown from Lancaster with the world's biggest Lancashire hotpot.

4. College life

Lancaster and Morecambe College student Matthew Brown from Lancaster with the world's biggest Lancashire hotpot. Photo: Ian Robinson

