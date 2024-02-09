37 nostalgic pictures as Lancaster college celebrates its 200th anniversary

To help mark its big birthday, we’ve had a look through our archives at some of the pictures our photographers have taken there at events through the years.
This collection of photos is pre 2011. We hope you enjoy looking at them.
1. College life
Students from Lancaster and Morecambe College who took part in a Hairdressing Gala evening. Photo: Peter Wilcock
2. College life
Lancaster and Morecambe College students on the Open College of the North West Qualification course, Stephanie Danby, Sarah Ashworth, Dale Crawley, Ross Macfarlane and Edyta Stankowska, with the insects they created for The Butterfly House in Lancaster. Also pictured are Sharon Wilson from Cultural Services, Assistant Zoo Keeper Graham Marshall and Deputy Manager of Williamson Park, Anthony Mercer. Photo: Darren Andrews
3. College life
The make-up artists for a road accident reconstruction at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Photo: Jason Bellinger
4. College life
Lancaster and Morecambe College student Matthew Brown from Lancaster with the world's biggest Lancashire hotpot. Photo: Ian Robinson