Milestone occasion for Lancaster charity which helps people living with dementia and their carers

A Lancaster charity which reaches out to people living with dementia and their carers has celebrated its milestone first anniversary.

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:47 BST

The Lyrics and Lunch Network held their first annual Celebration Day and annual meeting at St Thomas Church Centre in Lancaster.

The Celebration Day was a gathering of the trustees, group leaders from Lancashire and further afield, and supporters of the charity.

Speakers included Professor Carol Holland who highlighted the latest research in dementia and Dr Megan Polden, a post-doctoral researcher currently looking into the positive impact of Lyrics and Lunch.

Lyrics and Lunch founders Jeanette Main and Peter Burrow with trustees.Lyrics and Lunch founders Jeanette Main and Peter Burrow with trustees.
Network manager Jeanette Main talked about plans to grow the network and media coordinator and local photographer Steve Pendrill gave tips on getting the best photographs and publicity.

A lunch was enjoyed by all and founders Jeanette Main and Peter Burrow led a fun sing-along.

“As we have shared together today it has been exciting to celebrate the progress of Lyrics and Lunch as a non-pharmaceutical intervention which really enhances lives,” said Jeanette.

Time for a song at the end of the day.Time for a song at the end of the day.
“There is real joy in being together, singing, laughing and sharing a meal. We hope to grow the network significantly in the coming year.’’

Lyrics and Lunch helps to create community for people living with dementia and their carers. It combines a healthy lunch with singing and laughter, and a caring and supportive atmosphere.

Although it is based in churches and does offer the opportunity to be supported by the faith community, people of any faith or none are welcome to attend.

If you would like to know more, start a group or support the network charity, you can visit the website www.lyricsandlunch.org, email [email protected] or call Jeanette on 07486 985357.

