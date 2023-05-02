Here's when shops and businesses will be open in Lancaster over the coronation weekend
It’ll be business as usual in Lancaster on Coronation Day albeit with a royal twist.
Excitement is mounting in the city as King Charles III’s coronation draws near with many shop windows dressed in a royal theme, shops selling royal memorabilia and special food offers including Coronation Afternoon Tea at a numbers of eateries.
But there has been some confusion over exactly when businesses will open over the weekend.
Paul Cusimano, Director of Totally Local Lancaster CIC, said: “There is huge excitement in the city, especially given Charles III is now the holder of The Duchy of Lancaster.
“However, there has been some confusion amongst the businesses regarding the opening hours, and days, over the long bank holiday weekend.
“Having been approached by a number of the independent businesses, we sent an email around many of the business and the overwhelming consensus now is that most of the 'retailers' will open as usual on Saturday, the day of the coronation, but close on the Sunday and Monday.
“The hospitality sector and the city's multiple retailers are open throughout the weekend whilst observing bank holiday trading laws on the Monday."
On Sunday (May 7), a Coronation Family Fun Day in Dalton Square will include live entertainment and activities starting from midday with a free big screening of The King’s Speech movie at 8.30pm.
Paul added: “In the past, when there have been joyous royal events such as the Jubilee and weddings, there has always been a palpable atmosphere in Lancaster and it is as a result of the pleasure experienced whilst working that the businesses have opted to open and be part of the coronation celebrations.”