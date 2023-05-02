Here's when shops and businesses will be open in Lancaster over the coronation weekend

Excitement is mounting in the city as King Charles III’s coronation draws near with many shop windows dressed in a royal theme, shops selling royal memorabilia and special food offers including Coronation Afternoon Tea at a numbers of eateries.

But there has been some confusion over exactly when businesses will open over the weekend.

It'll be business as normal in Lancaster on 'Coronation Saturday'.

Paul Cusimano, Director of Totally Local Lancaster CIC, said: “There is huge excitement in the city, especially given Charles III is now the holder of The Duchy of Lancaster.

“However, there has been some confusion amongst the businesses regarding the opening hours, and days, over the long bank holiday weekend.

“Having been approached by a number of the independent businesses, we sent an email around many of the business and the overwhelming consensus now is that most of the 'retailers' will open as usual on Saturday, the day of the coronation, but close on the Sunday and Monday.

“The hospitality sector and the city's multiple retailers are open throughout the weekend whilst observing bank holiday trading laws on the Monday."

On Sunday (May 7), a Coronation Family Fun Day in Dalton Square will include live entertainment and activities starting from midday with a free big screening of The King’s Speech movie at 8.30pm.