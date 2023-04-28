Markets by the sea: here are all the dates when there will be a market on Morecambe promenade this summer

Creative West End will be hosting the market throughout the summer season at West End Gardens on Morecambe promenade.

The markets will run from 11am to 4pm on the second Saturday of each month from May to September, meaning there will be markets on May 13, June 10, July 8, August 19 and September 9.

As ever, the events will be far more than just a market. The markets are a place for meeting, learning, listening, chatting, making, creating, connecting and playing.

West End Gardens, Morecambe.

They are a place to find out about Creative West End projects, discover community organisations in the area, try some locally made food, listen to music, buy something that is handmade, swap something on the book stall or simply hang out at the community hub area. All markets are free to attend.

As well as the markets, Creative West End will be hosting Network Parties at More Music in Morecambe offering local creatives the chance to gather together, enjoy some food and work together to plan and organise future events and activities.

The network parties run on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 9pm on May 17, June 14, July 12 and August 16. They are free to attend but please book a free place in advance via Creative West End’s website (see below).

Based in the West End of Morecambe, Creative West End is an open, growing network of local residents, artists and organisations working together to use creativity for good.