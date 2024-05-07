Man arrested in Lancashire charged with organising cross-Channel small boat crossings
A man arrested by the National Crime Agency in Preston on Sunday has been charged with organising cross-Channel small boat crossings.
Iranian national Amanj Hasan Zada, aged 34, of Stefano Road in Preston, is expected to appear before Preston Magistrates later today (May 7).
Following his arrest he was questioned by NCA investigators and charged with two counts of facilitating illegal immigration, in relation to two crossings made from France to the UK in
November and December 2023.
The investigation continues.