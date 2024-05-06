Watch as man, 38, is arrested in Lancashire after allegedly advertising people smuggling services on social media

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 38-year-old, who claimed to be an Iraqi national, was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration to the UK early on May 5 in the Stefano Road area of Preston.

Phones and documents were also seized from the address.

The arrest relates to two small boat crossings made from France to the UK in November and December 2023, which are the subject of an NCA investigation.

AT SEA, ENGLAND - JULY 22: An inflatable craft carrying migrant men, women and children crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on July 22, 2021 off the coast of Dover, England. On Monday, 430 migrants crossed the channel from France, a record for a single day. To stem the rising numbers, the British and French governments announced yesterday a deal under which the UK will pay over £54 million and France will double the number of police patrolling the beaches from which migrants launch their boats. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The individual arrested is suspected of being a facilitator for migrants wishing to travel from Turkey to the UK, advertising people smuggling services on social media.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Al Mullen said: “Today’s (May 5) arrest marks a significant point in an international investigation into organised immigration crime.

“Tackling this threat is a priority for the NCA, we have seen only in recent weeks how dangerous these crossings are.