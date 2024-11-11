Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron with Lib Dem councillors Ian Mitchell and Hazel Hodgson by Junction 37 of the M6. Along with Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge, Mr Farron has previously called for safety measures at the junction.

Safety improvements have begun at a junction of the M6 were there have been a number of serious accidents.

The work got under way today (November 11) at Junction 37 near Kendal and will continue tomorrow and on Wednesday.

It follows a series of accidents including most recently a crash between a bus and a car in September after which two women lost their lives.

This was the latest fatal accident to happen at the junction. In July, a motorcycle passenger died and the rider was seriously injured in a collision.

Westmorland and Furness Council Council is working with Cumbria Constabulary and National Highways to identify and introduce measures which they hope will change driver behaviour, and reduce the risk of further incidents.

The council will enhance road markings on the A684 to discourage overtaking on the motorway bridge, reduce speeds and increase visibility at night for drivers.

The works package will take place under a full road closure and introduce double white centre lines, road studs, yellow rumble strips, red high friction banding and slow markings across 500 meters of road.

To minimise disruption, the essential programme will be delivered between the hours of 8pm and 5am. Works have also been planned in conjunction with National Highways who will upgrade nearby cattle grids during the closure.

Emergency service access will be maintained on the A684 throughout the closure period, with no planned disruptions to bus services.

Further safety improvements to the M6 slipway are being planned by National Highways that will align with the council's upcoming works.

“Unfortunately there have been a number of serious collisions at Junction 37 of the M6," said Coun Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council Cabinet Member for Highways and ICT.

“As a part of Cumbria’s Road Safety Partnership, the council have been working together with National Highways to urgently address the concerns of our residents and consider traffic management measures on their slip road.

“Our lining improvements on the A684 mark the start of a multi-agency programme to reduce the risk of further incidents here. Our works are designed to calm traffic, discourage overtaking and ensure that drivers have a clearer view of the road ahead, especially at night.”

For information on the diversion route, visit the council’s road works map at westmorlandandfurness.gov.uk.