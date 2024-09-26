Temporary safety measures to be installed at M6 junction 'hot spot' after plea by Morecambe and Kendal MPs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Highways have said that temporary safety improvements will be installed at junction 37 on the M6 between Kendal and Sedbergh.

The announcement follows the deaths of a 77-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman in a car involved in a collision with a bus last week.

This was the latest fatal accident to happen at the junction. In July a motorcycle passenger died and the rider was seriously injured in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge wrote to National Highways this week asking them to make the junction safer.

Tim Farron MP with Lib Dem councillors Ian Mitchell and Hazel Hodgson by Junction 37 of the M6.

She said she had previously written to the organisation jointly with Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron, but had been left "very unhappy" with the response.

However, Mr Farron said he has now been told that temporary safety measures are to be put in place.

National Highways say they will set up temporary STOP signs on both the north and southbound slip roads from the M6 to the A684 this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also say that they will reduce the northbound slip road to a single lane with traffic cones to reduce the speed of drivers coming off the motorway.

Mr Farron said: “After another heartbreaking accident, I really welcome National Highway’s decision to install STOP signs at the junction this week.

“This is something I, alongside local Liberal Democrat councillors Ian Mitchell and Hazel Hodgson and the new MP for Sedbergh Lizzi Collinge, have been pressing for and they can’t come a moment too soon.

“While these changes are initially temporary, I am extremely hopeful that they will become a permanent feature so we can prevent more fatal accidents happening here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Dale, 77, of Thornton Cleveleys, was a passenger in a Hyundai involved in a collision with a bus on September 19. She died in hospital three days later.

The driver of the Hyundai, Rita Thomas, 85, of Thornton Cleveleys, also died in hospital following the collision.

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.

Report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it- quoting incident 90 of September 19. You can also phone on 101.