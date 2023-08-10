News you can trust since 1837
Looking back: pictures remember Lancaster's much loved old market and the day it was destroyed by fire

Lancaster’s much loved original market proudly stood at the heart of the city for 104 years before fire engulfed it in 1984.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST

Flames spread through the market building within half an hour of the fire starting at teatime on October 8 1984.

Ten fire engines raced to the scene after receiving frantic calls for help from shopkeepers.

Firelighters fought for an hour to contain the blaze as balls of fire engulfed the market and surrounding shops, and black smoke belched across the city centre.

Less than 12 hours after the blaze, dazed traders and city council officials started meeting to piece things together and forensic scientists began to sift through the ruins.

Just a few days after the blaze, contractors were called in to start clearing out the remains of the fire damage and within a fortnight, demolition work began to pull down the roof and parts of the main walls.

Many years were to pass before a new purpose built market hall was to open almost on the site of its popular predecessor.

The new market closed and is now occupied by the retailer Primark.

Inside the market showing stalls and shops around the outside. Note the horse! Thank you to Ron Wood from Marsh History Group for sharing this old postcard with us.

1. Old Lancaster Market

Inside the market showing stalls and shops around the outside. Note the horse! Thank you to Ron Wood from Marsh History Group for sharing this old postcard with us. Photo: Submit

The old market hall packed with stalls, in Common Garden Street.

2. Old Lancaster Market

The old market hall packed with stalls, in Common Garden Street. Photo: Submit

The Lancaster Market interior circa 1919, showing Parkinson’s stall with Christmas trees.

3. Old Lancaster Market

The Lancaster Market interior circa 1919, showing Parkinson’s stall with Christmas trees. Photo: Submit

A picture of the Lancaster Market fire in October 1984.

4. Old Lancaster Market

A picture of the Lancaster Market fire in October 1984. Photo: Bernard Breslin

