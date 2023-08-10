Looking back: pictures remember Lancaster's much loved old market and the day it was destroyed by fire
Flames spread through the market building within half an hour of the fire starting at teatime on October 8 1984.
Ten fire engines raced to the scene after receiving frantic calls for help from shopkeepers.
Firelighters fought for an hour to contain the blaze as balls of fire engulfed the market and surrounding shops, and black smoke belched across the city centre.
Less than 12 hours after the blaze, dazed traders and city council officials started meeting to piece things together and forensic scientists began to sift through the ruins.
Just a few days after the blaze, contractors were called in to start clearing out the remains of the fire damage and within a fortnight, demolition work began to pull down the roof and parts of the main walls.
Many years were to pass before a new purpose built market hall was to open almost on the site of its popular predecessor.
The new market closed and is now occupied by the retailer Primark.
