Look behind the scenes at the hard work that goes on through the night to decorate Lancaster for Chinese New Year

These pictures show the Lancaster Chinese New year team working hard behind the scenes to make sure they’re all in place for the city’s Chinese New Year celebrations on Sunday February 4.

For the past three years, the dedicated team has worked tirelessly from 6pm to 6am over two nights to hang the lanterns and banners, braving all weather conditions to ensure each one is perfectly placed.

"This meticulous effort is our labor of love, aimed at sharing the rich Chinese and Asian cultures with everyone in Lancaster and its surrounding areas,” said a team spokesperson.

"We also hope to evoke a sense of home for the Asian students and residents in our community.”

Limited tickets are still available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/chinese-new-year-variety-show/ for a Cultural Variety Show at Lancaster Grand theatre on Saturday night (January 27) highlighting China's rich artistic heritage.

The family friendly Chinese New Year Festival takes to the streets on Sunday February 4, with stalls and free workshops beginning from 10am.

The official opening ceremony takes place at 12pm on the plinth in Market Square followed by the lion and dragon parade around the city centre.

