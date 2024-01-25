These stunningly beautiful sculptures are on view at Lancaster Priory until the end of this month

The Three Sophias, life-sized cardboard sculptures, reflect poses by African schoolgirls inspired by Sophia Fileen, who was baptised at the Priory in 1799 where she was r ecorded as ‘a negro aged 11 years’ of Lancaster.

They are the artistic element of Phase 2 of Lancaster’s Facing the Past project, an arts and research programme to reflect, reveal and redress omissions in the way Lancaster has commemorated its role as the fourth largest slavery port in the UK.