Long-established Lancaster co-operative in race against time to raise funds for a new roof

Staff at a long-established Lancaster café and wholefood shop have reached the halfway mark in their bid to raise funds for a new roof before winter sets in.

Single Step and The Whale Tail Café have existed under the same roof for over 35 years. Unfortunately, that roof is in desperate need of replacing, a project that will cost in excess of £40,000.

The businesses joined forces with a campaign called Raise For The Roof! in an attempt to raise the funds for the roof work, as well as making improvements such as proper insulation and hopefully solar panels to help make the businesses more sustainable and to lower energy overheads in the future.

While they’re putting on a brave face, the threat really is existential – simply put, without the roof both Penny Street businesses are facing closure.

So far the campaign has raised just over £20,000 thanks to fantastic support from the community.

The businesses have a GoFundMe set up and have been selling merchandise, very kindly donated from various sources, such as coasters and keyrings from Relic Plastics, T-shirts featuring a bespoke design from local artist Hannah Corbett and homemade jewellery from a mysterious anonymous benefactor.

They have also been running lots of community events such as monthly quizzes, gigs, club nights, craft fairs and wine tastings, all of which have proved very popular.

While the support so far has been incredible, the target is still a long way off and the work needs to be completed before winter sets in once again – so the businesses are rallying for the final stretch of the campaign, attempting to secure funding, lining up more events and making renewed calls for donations, whether they be monetary, merchandise or voluntary hours.