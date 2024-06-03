Baby loss mum’s 15,000ft skydive in aid of Lancaster hospital which gave her 'priceless memories'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster mum who tragically lost one of her twin daughters at birth is jumping at the chance to raise funds for the bereavement suite which supported the family during “the worst time of our lives”.

Baby Jessica Woodhouse was stillborn in 2018 following an emergency Caesarean after mum, Emma, suffered a placental abruption. Her sister, Bella, survived and was treated at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary neo-natal intensive care unit.

After coming round from the surgery, Emma was moved to the RLI’s specialist suite for bereaved parents – which provided the couple with a memory box and also took Jessica’s hand and foot prints and casts, and arranged professional photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma spent six days at the unit with Jessica, as well as a night at the mortuary, before finally going home. The twins were also placed together for a short time.

Emma Woodhouse with baby Jessica.

“Without Celia, the team and the bereavement suite at the maternity unit, my children and I would have never got the precious time with our beautiful Jessica,” said Emma.

“There are many priceless memories we got there – being in a private room, a cold cot, memory boxes and many other ways in which we were supported through the worst time of our lives.

“I want to try and support them to continue to support bereaved families like they did for us at the worst time of our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma hopes that her 15,000ft jump will also help to raise awareness of stillbirth.

She said: “Sadly in 2024 there is still a stigma attached to spending time with your baby after they are stillborn. The pain is unimaginable and spending the only time you will ever get with your baby shouldn’t be a time where families are judged by people who are lucky enough not to go through that pain.

“So as well as raising funds I want to raise awareness of stillbirth and celebrate my girl’s sixth birthday.”