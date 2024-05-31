Starbucks and Greggs ‘interested’ in coming to Lancaster business park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for food and drink units including what could become a Starbucks drive-thru at a Lancaster business park have raised fears over its impact on the city centre.

Two separate applications for plots at Lancaster Business Park, near the M6’s Junction 34, have been approved by most councillors on Lancaster City Council’s planning committee – although some objected or abstained.

But questions have been raised about the large size of some planned industrial units, and their impact on the environment and traffic.

Some also argued more jobs would be created with smaller units for small businesses.

An aerial image of the site at Lancaster business park where food and drink outlets and industrial units are planned.

Altrincham-based Derwent Development Management Ltd wants to build a coffee shop with drive-through access and two commercial units with 58 car parking spaces, electric car charging points, cycle spaces and landscaping.

The applicant is working with agent Vincent Ryan. of Barton Willmore in Manchester.

A Lancaster City Council report said the Caton Road business park had been earmarked for offices. So food-and-drink retail units would be a departure from policy.

Green Councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox said talks had been held in the past, before the planning application was submitted.

He said: “This was opposed then. Retail should not form part of any further proposals here. Our issue is that town centre [retail] uses at this location would have a negative impact on the city centre. So what has changed?”

Planning officer Mark Cassidy said national planning policy had changed with a focus on getting employment sites ‘up and running’.

Overall, planning officers felt the food and drink units and industrial buildings would have a positive impact.

Labour Coun Robert Redfern supported the food-and-drink units application. And Morecambe Bay Independent Martin Bottoms backed it too, saying: “McDonald’s is mentioned but it’s a one mile trip for people working at the business park.

“They’d have to go by car to get there in their lunch hour. We don’t want people driving. These new food-and-drink units would be used by staff at the business park. We want people to have facilities on the site. Starbucks and Greggs are interested.”

The other planning application was for a larger, nearby five-hectare plot closer to the M6.

It was for six new buildings containing 10 units for industrial or storage and distribution.