One lucky band will open the Lancaster festival on Friday May 10. They’ll be paid £500 for the performance as well as getting free tickets for their top fans.

To be in with a chance of winning, go to @HighestPointFestival on Instagram for more details.

Festival organiser Jamie Scahill said: “There’s so much great talent in Lancashire and we want to make sure it’s showcased at Highest Point.

Highest Point festival in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler

“The whole team behind the festival is based here so it’s great that we’re able to support fellow Lancastrians.”

The winning band will be chosen by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins.

Chris said: “I’m looking for bands that mean a lot to their fans and who have a real passion for making great music.

“I can’t wait to see the winners on the main stage!”

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday March 22 with the winner announced on Monday March 25.

Legendary boy band Busted, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser have also been announced as the headliners of 2024’s Highest Point Festival.

The event will take place in Lancaster’s stunning Williamson Park on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than 100 artists across six stages as well as enjoying street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Highest Point is proudly family-friendly and children under five are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers’ tickets are free.