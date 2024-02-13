Busted, Tom Odell and Eurovision icon Sam Ryder announced as Lancaster Highest Point 2024 headline acts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Odell and legendary boy band Busted will be headline acts at 2024’s Highest Point Festival in Lancaster.

Eurovision icon Sam Ryder, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser will also take to the stage in Lancaster’s stunning Williamson Park.

This year’s festival will take place on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than one hundred artists across six stages as well as enjoying top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Organiser Richard Dyer said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to reveal this year’s line-up, which is our most exciting and diverse ever.

“There really is something for everyone and I know we’ll have a great party in the park”.

Gok Wan, The Cuban Brothers and The Beatles Dub Club will also perform on the main stage.

Gok Wan at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Meanwhile, there will be DJ sets from the likes of Utah Saints, Sarah Story and The Cribs.

BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins is curating the Skiddle Sundial stage.

Chris said: “Highest Point is one of the best and most fun festivals around, in a really fantastic setting.

“I love that I’ve been given the freedom to put together my own stage line-up. I can’t wait to get back to Lancaster!”

Elsewhere, Charlie Tee – host of BBC Radio 1’s Drum & Bass Show – presents the Unitee Stage, showcasing the best of the genre.

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Festival-goers can purchase a VIP upgrade for £40 per adult in order to watch the main stage from the steps of the iconic Ashton Memorial - as well as accessing the VIP bar and toilets.

Founding sponsors Skiddle return to support the festival as well as Porsche Centre South Lakes.

Highest Point is proudly family-friendly and children under five are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.

More information – including ticket details and the full line-up – is available at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/