Life of 'amazing' Lancaster community champion to be celebrated at special event

A community champion’s life will be celebrated at Lancaster’s Judges’ Lodgings where she volunteered for many years.

A Summer Soiree in memory of Sue Widden will be held on August 1. She was closely associated with Citizens Advice North Lancashire, the Friends of Judges’ Lodgings Museum, Lancaster District Textile and Stitch Group, and Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service.

Friends of the Judges’ Lodgings chair, Catherine Fatkin, had the idea of hosting an evening in honour of Sue who died in December.

“Sue was a dear friend, neighbour and colleague whose energy, enthusiasm and commitment was boundless to her many interests, causes and campaigns close to her heart, local, national and global,” said Catherine.

Sue Widden who died in December.

“I thought it would be a great idea to celebrate this amazing woman and I am thrilled that organisations that Sue was involved in thought the same. I am delighted that this special evening has come together where we can celebrate her life and support these organisations through donations and maybe even becoming involved. Sue would certainly have approved of that.”

Sue worked and then volunteered with Citizens Advice North Lancashire for more than 40 years, starting in 1981. She was a determined and effective campaigner and always stood up for clients, pointing out injustices wherever she found them.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire chief executive officer, Joanna Young, said “We were so lucky to have Sue. We miss her dedication to fighting social injustice, her insistence on accuracy, her determination and her talent for campaigning using brilliantly well crafted phrases — sometimes pointed, frank and direct, and always with a focus on those who have the least in our community. She was an absolute powerhouse.”

A Summer Soiree in memory of Sue Widden will be held at the Judges Lodgings where she had many roles in the Friends organisation.

The Summer Soiree will feature music performed by local community choir, Hum Holler ‘n’ Sing, as well as by Sue’s husband, Martin, and their children, James and Alison, who are both professional classical musicians.

There will also be a chance to find out more about the charities and community organisations close to Sue’s heart which will benefit from money raised that evening.

The event runs from 6-8pm and tickets priced £10 are available via trybooking.com/uk/DNYW

Anyone who can’t attend but would still like to support the fundraising can donate via that link, clicking the Book Now button and choosing the donation option.