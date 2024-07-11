New Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge's first week in Westminster

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
It’s a week today since Lizzi Collinge was declared the new MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale.

And judging by all that she has packed in since, it would appear she’s hardly had time to catch her breath.

Here we take a glimpse at Labour MP Lizzi’s very first week as an MP.

Lizzi Collinge in Lancaster after securing her victory. "Thank you so much to everyone who put their trust in me," she said. "I will work every day to repay that trust as part of the new Labour Government."

Lizzi Collinge in Lancaster after securing her victory. "Thank you so much to everyone who put their trust in me," she said. "I will work every day to repay that trust as part of the new Labour Government." Photo: Submit

Lizzi Collinge meets up with the WISE UP Workshops CIC (Community Interest Company) crew at their summer fair. Morecambe's WISE UP support local people of all ages and all abilities through an inclusive range of creative activities to promote health and wellbeing, and to build resilience and self-confidence.

Lizzi Collinge meets up with the WISE UP Workshops CIC (Community Interest Company) crew at their summer fair. Morecambe's WISE UP support local people of all ages and all abilities through an inclusive range of creative activities to promote health and wellbeing, and to build resilience and self-confidence. Photo: Submit

The new Morecambe MP at Burton-in-Kendal Strawberry Saturday.

The new Morecambe MP at Burton-in-Kendal Strawberry Saturday. Photo: Submit

Lizzi Collinge and Lancaster MP Cat Smith being interviewed in the playground at Salt Ayre about the beginning of a new parliament and a Labour Government, by BBC Radio Lancashire.

Lizzi Collinge and Lancaster MP Cat Smith being interviewed in the playground at Salt Ayre about the beginning of a new parliament and a Labour Government, by BBC Radio Lancashire. Photo: Submit

