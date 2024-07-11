And judging by all that she has packed in since, it would appear she’s hardly had time to catch her breath.
Here we take a glimpse at Labour MP Lizzi’s very first week as an MP.
1. Lizzi's first week in Westminster
Lizzi Collinge in Lancaster after securing her victory. "Thank you so much to everyone who put their trust in me," she said. "I will work every day to repay that trust as part of the new Labour Government." Photo: Submit
Lizzi Collinge meets up with the WISE UP Workshops CIC (Community Interest Company) crew at their summer fair. Morecambe's WISE UP support local people of all ages and all abilities through an inclusive range of creative activities to promote health and wellbeing, and to build resilience and self-confidence. Photo: Submit
The new Morecambe MP at Burton-in-Kendal Strawberry Saturday. Photo: Submit
Lizzi Collinge and Lancaster MP Cat Smith being interviewed in the playground at Salt Ayre about the beginning of a new parliament and a Labour Government, by BBC Radio Lancashire. Photo: Submit