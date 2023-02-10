Lib Dems kickstart campaign to keep a tourist information centre in Morecambe

Morecambe Liberal Democrats, the largest group on Morecambe Town Council, are actively seeking solutions to prevent the planned shutdown of the Visitor Information Centre, scheduled for October as part of Lancaster City Council budget cuts.

The Liberal Democrats believe Morecambe Town Council should look at establishing a new, revitalised tourism service including running the Visitor Information Centre, which is based at The Platform, and also promoting the resort across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Hart will propose a motion at the next meeting on February 23 that the town council actively investigates the opportunity to run a tourism service. The Liberal Democrats are inviting all parties to support their initiative to keep the service available for visitors.

The Visitor Information Centre is in The Platform building in Morecambe.

“Morecambe is now an exciting place to be and is currently going through a resurgence with the Eden Project at the forefront,” said Coun Hart.

"To close the Visitor Information Centre after so much has been done to attract visitors seems a perverse decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a decision that should be reversed but if Lancaster City Council, forced into this position by central government, cannot or will not reverse it, Morecambe has no choice but to look after its own interests.”

“This will be an important step alongside a commitment to seek to keep The Platform operating as an important live events venue. Liberal Democrats will seek to work with all parts of the Morecambe community to bring forward a plan which secures the future of The Platform in the medium and long term."

Just this week, the city council’s cabinet revised budget proposals to shut The Platform and said it now committed to keeping the Marine Road Central entertainment venue open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council vowed it would look for a new model of operating to ensure the long term sustainable future of the venue. The U-turn followed massive public feedback.

In their draft budget for 2023/24, cabinet members had proposed the council should no longer operate the building as a venue from October 2023, saving £150,000 a year.

Petitions were set up by members of the public in a bid to save The Platform.

But at the council cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 7), members were told additional budget savings had been identified elsewhere which would substantially reduce the savings required from the Platform – allowing it to continue to operate until April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To lose the Platform at a time when the future of the town suddenly has such potential would be a tragedy of bad timing,” said Coun Hart.

"Lancaster City Council have extended its life to one year but a permanent solution is required.

“There are solid business reasons for Morecambe to retain The Platform with the possibility that, with a different method of operating the business, it could be profitable.”

Given its important location opposite the Midland Hotel and the Eden site, he said the closure would send out the wrong message to people thinking of investing in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The events are normally well attended and the reported losses are tiny compared to the whole Lancaster City Council budget,” added Coun Hart.