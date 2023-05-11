Alcedo Care Group has appointed Francesca Wellman as digital marketing manager, Maria Dobreva to the role of digital marketing assistant and Jordan Panayi as graphic designer.

Francesca started working in marketing as an apprentice after completing her A-Levels and has experience in a variety of industries.

Maria has worked in marketing since she graduated from university in Denmark and has vast industry experience in both Denmark and the UK.

The Alcedo Care Group marketing team, from left, Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.

Jordan has worked in graphic design for a number of years.

Francesca said: “With Maria and Jordan supporting me, together we can implement effective marketing campaigns that have been carefully considered to address key messages and highlight Alcedo’s core service offering.”

Maria said she was looking forward to seeing the outcomes of their marketing campaigns later this year.

Jordan added: “The Alcedo culture is open and honest; they know what they do best and they continually strive to improve, ensuring clients receive the highest standards of care, which resonated with me.”

Recently rated one of the Top 20 home care groups for the third year running by leading reviews website homecare.co.uk, Alcedo Care offers domiciliary care services, live-in care, nurse-led complex care services, supported living and children’s services.

Run by husband and wife team, Andy and Jo Boardman, and with the support of their fantastic management team, the company is expanding at pace and aims to double in size over the next 12 months with the recruitment of more than 1,000 new carers.