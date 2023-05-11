News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Leading Lancaster care group makes three key new appointments

A Lancaster care group has welcomed three new staff on board to strengthen its marketing team.

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Alcedo Care Group has appointed Francesca Wellman as digital marketing manager, Maria Dobreva to the role of digital marketing assistant and Jordan Panayi as graphic designer.

Francesca started working in marketing as an apprentice after completing her A-Levels and has experience in a variety of industries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maria has worked in marketing since she graduated from university in Denmark and has vast industry experience in both Denmark and the UK.

The Alcedo Care Group marketing team, from left, Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.The Alcedo Care Group marketing team, from left, Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.
The Alcedo Care Group marketing team, from left, Maria Dobreva, Francesca Wellman and Jordan Panayi.
Most Popular

Jordan has worked in graphic design for a number of years.

Francesca said: “With Maria and Jordan supporting me, together we can implement effective marketing campaigns that have been carefully considered to address key messages and highlight Alcedo’s core service offering.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lancaster dentist to move into shopping centre

Maria said she was looking forward to seeing the outcomes of their marketing campaigns later this year.

Jordan added: “The Alcedo culture is open and honest; they know what they do best and they continually strive to improve, ensuring clients receive the highest standards of care, which resonated with me.”

Recently rated one of the Top 20 home care groups for the third year running by leading reviews website homecare.co.uk, Alcedo Care offers domiciliary care services, live-in care, nurse-led complex care services, supported living and children’s services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run by husband and wife team, Andy and Jo Boardman, and with the support of their fantastic management team, the company is expanding at pace and aims to double in size over the next 12 months with the recruitment of more than 1,000 new carers.

For more information visit www.alcedocare.co.uk

Related topics:LancasterDenmark