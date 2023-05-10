News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster dentist to move into shopping centre

A Lancaster dental practice is to move to bigger premises in a central city location.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th May 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:53 BST

Patients at {my}dentist were asked for their views on the potential move from Meeting House Lane to St Nicholas Arcades last year.

And, due to overwhelmingly positive feedback, the firm is proceeding with the relocation, with building work now in progress.

The surgery will take over the former Argos store, and will be an improved, modern dental practice.

{my}dentist is currently situated on the corner of Meeting House Lane and Dallas Road. Photo: Google Street View{my}dentist is currently situated on the corner of Meeting House Lane and Dallas Road. Photo: Google Street View
It is hoped all works will be completed by August.

The new and improved site will offer patients:

*Extended practice opening hours for both NHS and private patients of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4 Saturday

*Improved access for more patients, which is not possible in the existing premises as it is at maximum capacity

The new site is a mile from the current practice.The new site is a mile from the current practice.
*Parking spaces in the shopping centre car park

*Easy access by public transport. The bus station is a three minute walk away with regular services running across Lancaster and surrounding areas

*Access to a wide range of NHS and private treatments by the team of clinicians

*New surgeries with state-of-the-art equipment

*Surgeries on ground floor level

*Wheelchair and disabled access

*Improved waiting area and facilities

The current dentists will also be moving to the new practice.

Exiting patients will be contacted nearer the time with an update on progress and a confirmed completion date.

Until then, they should continue to attend appointments at the current practice as normal.

Anyone with any queries on the relocation should contact the {my}dentist Patient Support Team at: [email protected]

