Latest series of ITV’s The Bay set in Morecambe will not be shown on Britbox in UK yet

Britbox has premiered Season 5 of ITV's crime drama The Bay to North American audiences.

The Bay: Season 5, a BritBox original, premiered in North America on Wednesday, September 18.

However, ITV have said series 5 of The Bay isn’t airing on ITVX Premium via BritBox in the UK.

The latest series of the popular ITV television drama The Bay will premiere in Morecambe this November.

Season 5 of ITV's The Bay has premiered on Britbox in North America.

The Bay International Film Festival – now incorporating the Morecambe Film & TV Festival – opens with the premiere of series 5 of The Bay on November 8.

ITV could not confirm when the new series would be shown on television.

A spokesman for ITV said: “We can't confirm the transmission details for the new series just yet, but suffice to say it will be returning to ITV and ITVX in the coming months.”

The Bay: Marsha Thomason as D.S. Jenn Townsend — Photo courtesy of BritBox

In the fifth season of The Bay, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve after a 23-year-old university student named Hannah Dawson (Sarah Eve, Death on the Nile) is found dead on the edge of the docks.

Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason, COBRA, White Collar, Lost), who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deep into the case and uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons, while anger rises in the student community.

As the intensity increases and the team peels back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile both her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family.

The Season 5 guest cast includes Leanne Best (Young Wallander), Neil Maskell (Hijack), Suzanne Packer (Casualty), David Troughton (The Cafe), and Stephen Wight (Screw), who join series regulars Daniel Ryan (Crossfire), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint), and Andrew Dowbiggin (Coronation Street).