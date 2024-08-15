Series 5 of ITV crime drama The Bay to premiere in Morecambe – but no date set for programme to return to TV screens
This week it was revealed that the latest series of the popular ITV television drama The Bay will premiere in Morecambe this November.
The Bay International Film Festival – now incorporating the Morecambe Film & TV Festival – opens with the premiere of series 5 of The Bay on November 8.
But ITV could not confirm when the new series would be shown on television.
A spokesman for ITV said: “We can't confirm the transmission details for the new series just yet, but suffice to say it will be returning to ITV and ITVX in the coming months.”
Since The Bay began shooting in Morecambe, a host of other productions, including the high profile Harlan Coben adaptations for Netflix, have filmed in Morecambe and the wider Bay area.
For more information about The Bay International Film Festival and to buy tickets, go to https://www.thebayfilmfestival.com/