Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fifth season of The Bay filmed in Morecambe will be returning to screens in the coming months, ITV said.

This week it was revealed that the latest series of the popular ITV television drama The Bay will premiere in Morecambe this November.

The Bay International Film Festival – now incorporating the Morecambe Film & TV Festival – opens with the premiere of series 5 of The Bay on November 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But ITV could not confirm when the new series would be shown on television.

The Bay Series 5 will premiere in Morecambe.

A spokesman for ITV said: “We can't confirm the transmission details for the new series just yet, but suffice to say it will be returning to ITV and ITVX in the coming months.”

Since The Bay began shooting in Morecambe, a host of other productions, including the high profile Harlan Coben adaptations for Netflix, have filmed in Morecambe and the wider Bay area.

For more information about The Bay International Film Festival and to buy tickets, go to https://www.thebayfilmfestival.com/