A garden designer from Low Bentham is set to unveil her latest creation at this week’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Sonja Kalkschmidt will showcase Sanctum in the container gardens category as an innovative garden retreat designed to provide a tranquil escape from the hussle of contemporary corporate life.

Sanctum is conceived as a versatile, pod-like haven that can easily be assembled in various locations, offering a unique blend of modern aesthetics, and natural and calming elements.

At its heart are striking charred dark Abodo wood pods which serve both as a visual focal point and a tactile link to nature. The charred wood, known for its durability and eco-friendly properties, contrasts with the surrounding lush foilage and greenery, and a small water feature enhances the garden´s overall sensory appeal.

Sonja Kalkschmidt will showcase Sanctum in the container gardens category at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

“I´m really happy with the result and hope the public and judges love my design too,” said Sonja. “Many thanks to everyone involved in this project, especially local businesses, contractors and nurseries from Cumbria, Yorkshire and Lancaster.”

Sonja’s design philosophy centres on creating spaces that harmonise with nature while offering functional benefits. Sanctum embodies this ethos showcasing how even the smallest of spaces can be transformed into a haven of tranquility and well-being.

Additional information about the Sanctum garden can be found on the official RHS website https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show/Gardens/2024/sanctum

You can also watch Sonja´s garden featured live on BBC One on Tuesday May 21 at 3.45pm and again on BBC Two on Wednesday May 22 at 7pm.