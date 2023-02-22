Landmark Lancaster hotel with history spanning nearly 400 years now restored to its former glory

The Royal Kings Arms Hotel in Lancaster is a beloved building in the city with a rich history spanning nearly 400 years.

Its recent renovations have returned its rightful place as a premier destination, preserving its timeless charm while modernising its facilities to meet the needs of today's travellers.

From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by the hotel's grand entrance, featuring a stunning staircase and beautiful chandeliers. The spacious guest rooms are elegantly appointed, with comfortable beds, flat-screen TVs, and modern amenities. The hotel will also shortly be offering suites with separate living areas and breathtaking views of Lancaster for those seeking extra luxury.

In addition to its fully renovated accommodations, the Royal Kings Arms Hotel is also a hub of activity with plenty of events and activities for guests to enjoy, such as Murder Mystery and King’s Coronation weekends, and the fast and furious Krazy Karts Lancaster event in September.

Bob Warrior, General Manager of the Royal Kings Arms, shared his thoughts on the hotel's recent renovations and its role in Lancaster's growth.

"We are proud to have been a part of Lancaster's history for nearly 400 years and our recent renovations reflect our commitment to preserving the best of the past while embracing the future,” he said.

"With the Eden Project Morecambe coming to town and our central location in Lancaster, we are at the heart of the city's continued success and growth. As a hotel that is dedicated to both its guests and the community, we aim to be an increasing part of the local and business community by offering exciting experiences and opportunities for engagement.

“The Royal Kings Arms Hotel in Lancaster is the perfect destination for those seeking a blend of tradition, luxury, and adventure. With its comfortable accommodations, exciting events, and central location, this hotel is a true gem in the heart of Lancaster.”