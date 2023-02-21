A planning application has been submitted to Lancaster City Council on behalf of Bowland Inns & Hotels, including listed building permission.

The school - which catered for children aged 11 to 16 with special educational needs - closed at the end of the 2022 summer term and was put up for sale.

It could accommodate 80 students, but had just 15 on its roll – eight of whom left in July.

Wennington Hall School.

Bowland Inns & Hotels, a hospitality company based in Clitheroe trading as James’ Places, have extensive experience of owning, developing and then operating a number of venues in the Ribble Valley, Kirkby Lonsdale and Settle - including the Royal Hotel in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Stanton Andrews Architects say Bowland have "extensive experience in unlocking the potential of listed properties, working sympathetically with the historic nature of the properties to ensure they have a sustainable life moving forward.

"They believe they are the right custodians for Wennington Hall to unlock its huge potential and support the local economy both now and in the years to come, offering guest accommodation for events and Eden Project North tourists moving forward," the architects say.

Wennington Hall is a primarily two-storey Grade II listed school, and is a former country house with towers with two additional floors.

Wennington Hall School.

A heritage statement says the overall appearance of the building, except for some 1960s extensions, would remain unaltered.

The primary heritage significances of the building - designed by the celebrated Victorian architect E.G. Paley - as derived from its architectural and historic interest, would be conserved.

The design proposal retains the existing character of the property by maintaining its existing layout and external appearance.

Rooms would be reassigned with new functions but fundamentally the building would be unchanged.

The ground floor would include function rooms, dining spaces, offices, storage, services (kitchens/laundry etc.) and activity spaces. The upper floors would be mostly residential including provision for about 27 hotel rooms as well as further offices and back of house.

Internal alterations to better accommodate its use as an upmarket hotel would include creation of en-suites to bedrooms and conversion of classrooms to bedrooms or function rooms.

Extensions to provide better function and dining room accommodation would include additional cooking and toilet facilities.

Plans have also been submitted to build a single storey extension to the east, a single storey extension to the north and a two storey extension to the north/east elevation, the removal of a wall to create an archway, construction of a balustrade and installation of external stairs to the north elevation.

Future plans for the site include converting outbuildings into treatment rooms, studios and gym spaces, as well as the possibility of a steam room, sauna and ice baths.

The sports hall would be improved and used for events, meetings and conferences as well as sports training and yoga/pilates classes.

Other buildings on the site could be used as staff accommodation or longer stay accommodation for visitors.

The stables and workshops would be converted into studios and potentially some overnight accommodation, in line with the less structured/lower impact style of other well-being retreats.