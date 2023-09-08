News you can trust since 1837
Landmark former bank and Post Office building on Morecambe promenade goes up for sale

This former Morecambe Post Office and bank offers an exciting investment opportunity.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:22 BST

For sale priced £430,000, the property includes three spacious seafront flats and a large 100 square metre ground floor commercial unit, all with breath taking views over Morecambe Bay.

With Eden Project Morecambe on the horizon, the location of this property is set to benefit significantly from the multi-million pound attraction.

The upper floors would be ideal as holiday flats while the ground floor offers a range of commercial opportunities in a key visual site on the prom.

Outside, the property also has a forecourt frontage adjoining the commercial unit – making it ideal for seafront promotion.

The location is ripe for taking advantage of resort visitors and would make a superb complex and prime site for a business.

Surrounding the property are nearby businesses and amenities.

The property is offered for sale with full vacant possession and the total size of the building is approximately 411 square meters.

For sale with Farrell Heyworth. Call 01524 832929.

The landmark building was formerly a Post Office and a bank.

The landmark building was formerly a Post Office and a bank.

Inside Flat 1.

Inside Flat 1.

Flat 2 kitchen.

Flat 2 kitchen.

Flat 1 bedroom.

Flat 1 bedroom.

