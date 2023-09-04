Magnificent first floor apartment on Morecambe promenade offers truly stunning sea views

Enjoy uninterrupted sea views from this spacious one-bedroom first floor apartment on Morecambe seafront.

The home is beautifully presented with stunning vistas across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District hills enjoyed from multiple rooms.

From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed by large, light and spacious rooms.

The current owner has maintained and cared for this accommodation to a high standard and it really does show.

Immaculate throughout and ready to move into, this could be your perfect home by the sea.

The apartment is for sale with Entwistle Green, Victoria Street, Morecambe, priced £198,000. Call 01524 566041.

