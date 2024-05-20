Lancaster's new mayor chooses local lifeline charity for her year in office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster’s new mayor hopes the year ahead will hit the high notes for one of her chosen charities.

Coun Abi Mills has launched Music With The Mayor, an innovative project aiming to spotlight Lancaster and Morecambe’s diverse music scene while supporting the vital work of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

The mayor plans to host and attend special events and gigs across the district, showcasing a wide spectrum of musical genres and performers including bands, choirs, school music groups and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas disco and Burn's night ceilidh are already being planned.

Collecting for the Music With The Mayor campaign.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire research and campaigns lead, Caroline Robertson, said: "We are honoured that Mayor Mills has chosen Citizens Advice North Lancashire as her charity.

“These events promise to be not only enjoyable for the community but also critical in helping us raise funds to support people during the cost of living crisis. We’ve already heard from a number of bands and singers who want to get involved and we’re hoping to secure an award-winning, record breaking household name to complete the line-up.”

The project combines two of Coun Mills’ passions – live music and community service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Coun Abi Mills with some of the Citizens Advice team at the Morecambe office.

“We have an abundance of talent in Lancaster and Morecambe, and I can't wait to celebrate it all – from folk to punk, community choirs to sea shanties,” she said.

“The staff and incredible volunteers at Citizens Advice provide an essential service helping thousands of local people to deal with issues from poverty and debt, to domestic abuse and evictions. They are a lifeline for so many.”