Lancaster's new mayor chooses local lifeline charity for her year in office
Coun Abi Mills has launched Music With The Mayor, an innovative project aiming to spotlight Lancaster and Morecambe’s diverse music scene while supporting the vital work of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.
The mayor plans to host and attend special events and gigs across the district, showcasing a wide spectrum of musical genres and performers including bands, choirs, school music groups and more.
A Christmas disco and Burn's night ceilidh are already being planned.
Citizens Advice North Lancashire research and campaigns lead, Caroline Robertson, said: "We are honoured that Mayor Mills has chosen Citizens Advice North Lancashire as her charity.
“These events promise to be not only enjoyable for the community but also critical in helping us raise funds to support people during the cost of living crisis. We’ve already heard from a number of bands and singers who want to get involved and we’re hoping to secure an award-winning, record breaking household name to complete the line-up.”
The project combines two of Coun Mills’ passions – live music and community service.
“We have an abundance of talent in Lancaster and Morecambe, and I can't wait to celebrate it all – from folk to punk, community choirs to sea shanties,” she said.
“The staff and incredible volunteers at Citizens Advice provide an essential service helping thousands of local people to deal with issues from poverty and debt, to domestic abuse and evictions. They are a lifeline for so many.”
Local musicians or venues interested in participating or supporting Music With The Mayor should contact Caroline Robertson at [email protected]