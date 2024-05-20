The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below.
1. Brittlestar Wine Bar & Coffee House, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: Submit
2. The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster
Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 13. Photo: Google
3. The Little Indian, Torrisholme Court, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 13. Photo: Google
4. The Lunesdale Arms, Burrow Road, Tunstall
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 15. Photo: Google