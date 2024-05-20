Food hygiene scores as 28 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th May 2024, 07:30 BST
A total of 28 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 29.

1. Brittlestar Wine Bar & Coffee House, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: Submit

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 13.

2. The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 13. Photo: Google

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 13.

3. The Little Indian, Torrisholme Court, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 13. Photo: Google

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 15.

4. The Lunesdale Arms, Burrow Road, Tunstall

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on March 15. Photo: Google

