Sarah Edmondson and her horse Kyaro (stable name Cedric) won the Spillers Medium Freestyle Silver class at the NAF Five Star Winter Championships in Buckinghamshire at the weekend.

Their freestyle programme featured a musical combination of Harry Styles and Tom Odell along with the theme tune from Made in Chelsea, scoring almost 72%.

“I didn’t expect to win so it was like a dream come true,” said Sarah, 55.

Sarah Edmondson and Cedric at the British Dressage championships.

“Cedric is a one in a million horse who means everything to me and more. My dad passed away a few years ago and he always wanted me to have the best horse, and he just is.”

Sarah’s love of horses began when she began riding aged five and she says she was always encouraged by her parents to aim high.

She runs a livery yard at Beaumont Grange and rides six days a week as well as training once a month with international dressage rider, Gareth Hughes, in Warwickshire.

Sarah Edmondson and Cedric.

Sarah also credits her trainer, Katie Owens, for her success. She bought Cedric from her originally as a five-year-old.

“Without her I wouldn’t be here now, she’s helped me every step of the way. We’ve formed this amazing partnership together and she’s behind us, giving us confidence.”