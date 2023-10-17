News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster village pub goes up for sale with £495k price tag

This village pub housed in a Listed Georgian period property oozes character and charm.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The Castle Inn at Hornby incorporates a large bar and function room as well as six en suite bedrooms for overnight guests.

It’s set in a prime location on Main Street opposite Hornby Castle and offers great potential.

Situated at the heart of the village, the substantial double fronted property has bags of character being listed under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 as amended for its special architectural or historic interest - grade 2.

The Castle Inn is for sale with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Penny Street, Lancaster, for offers in the region of £495,000. Call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

