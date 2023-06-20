Lancaster University festival to celebrate achievements of 120 graduating students is set to cause DISRUPTION

This year, LICA at Lancaster University is hosting the festival to celebrate the achievements of its 120 graduating students.

And this includes, for the first time, students from all five disciplines of Architecture, Design, Film Studies, Fine Art and Theatre, Drama and Performance.

The 2023 festival, entitled DISRUPTION, will include an array of final projects including films, artworks, designs, and performances.

The event will be spread across five venues – four on campus including the Nuffield Theatre, Bowland Annex, the LICA building and Bailrigg House – and the Dukes Cinema in Lancaster.

The festival opens tomorrow evening (June 21) from 6-8pm in the LICA foyer with speeches and refreshments, followed by the opportunity to view student artworks and attend performances on campus, and see screenings at festival partners the Dukes Cinema in Lancaster.

Director of Undergraduate studies for LICA Sarah Casey said: “The festival is an exciting milestone for LICA – it is the first time we have brought together the creative talent emerging from all five of our contemporary arts degree programmes and showcased it to a public audience.

“Congratulations to the students who have worked incredibly hard to realise this ambitious new event.”

The theme DISTRUPTION was prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, when many of these graduating students experienced a year-and-a-half of online classes, time away from studios and workshops, and not recognising classmates and lecturers in person after months of digital interaction.

For venues and opening times, go to https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/lica/news/first-ever-lica-festival-set-to-cause-disruption