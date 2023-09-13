Lancaster shop to celebrate its sixth successful year in business and you can join the party

Watch more videos on Shots!

Penny Street Collectables turns six on Saturday September 23 and to mark the occasion, the shop will be filled with exciting offers and special buys including free goody bags for the first 10 customers.

Complementary drinks and special treats from the city’s new Lone Wolf Bakery will also be on offer.

At Penny Street Collectables, you’ll find timeless style lives on in forever pieces of antiques and homewares. Shop owner Jess Tubman says she adores buying and selling whether it be a stunning piece of 1970s glass or a beautiful piece of Lalique, a miniature gold charm or a Victorian gold and turquoise ring.

"We love extending the stories of our antique and vintage finds,” she said.

"We love the fact that we can, for a brief moment in time, be owners of such treasures before passing them onto the next owners.”

The Penny Street shop offers understated, sometimes classic pieces such as Clarice Cliff, Moorcroft and Beswick to name a few. The pieces are created by skilled craftspeople, artists, and potters. They are always carefully curated into Jess’s displays.

Antiques and vintage are at the heart of the business combined with new quality brands, gift and homewares. Jess sources from all corners of the world and stocks brands such as Emma Bridgewater, Savon de Marseille soaps, Maileg toys, Gisela Graham and Lush Designs.

She said: “We get very excited about new products coming into the shop – we want customers to discover something new or unexpected, something you can’t easily replicate online.

"People always come in to buy a gift but leave with something for themselves too!”

Jess is passionate about shopping local with independent businesses and has been a keen promoter of the Shop Local campaign.

“We are lucky in Lancaster to have so many good independent businesses,” she said.

"Visitors comment all the time about how lovely our shops and cafes are here in Lancaster. It’s what makes us stand out from other places.

"It is an exciting place to explore and discover lots of hidden gems where you will always receive a warm welcome and top service.”