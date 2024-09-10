A Lancaster shop is throwing open its doors and inviting people to join it for its seventh birthday bash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penny Street Collectables, situated at the top of Penny Street, is a go-to destination for unique vintage and contemporary treasures, and will be holding a special celebration to mark its anniversary.

The event will be held on Saturday September 21 from 10am to 5pm at the business located at 74 Penny Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect complimentary refreshments, Prosecco or a chilled lemonade as you explore the charming shop.

Penny Street Collectables in Lancaster.

"It’s our way of saying thank you for your unwavering support,” said Jess who is the visionary behind Penny Street Collectables.

There will also be sweet bakes galore including cupcakes from local bakers Lone Wolf Bakery.

You can also enter into a prize draw to win a handpicked selection of seven items from the shop including an exclusive ‘Happiness is… being in Lancaster’ mug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are allowed one entry per purchase in the seven days leading up to September 21.

Jess has an eye for the extraordinary and her love for antiques and vintage finds infuses the shop with character.

From quirky home accessories to timeless pieces, Jess curates a collection that speaks to the heart.

Shelves proudly display vintage and antique items but also new brands such as Emma Bridgewater and the shop’s newest, most exciting pottery edition, Sally Tuffin’s Dennis China Works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are beautifully hand thrown, hand painted exquisite pieces of art pottery produced by former Moorcroft Design Director Sally Tuffin at the studio in Somerset.

Sally brings her love of the late 19th and early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement into her designs.

Each piece is hand thrown with background colours spun on the earthenware body and patterns meticulously slip trailed and incised.

Her pottery has been sold in Liberty of London and on the secondary market in the famous auction house Bonhams, so Penny Street Collectables are very privileged and proud to be able to bring her work to Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess added: “Bring your friends, family and fellow collectors. Let's toast to seven years of memories, fun, and shared passions. Penny Street Collectables wouldn't be the same without you!

“See you on the 21st of September.”