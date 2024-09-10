Cheers and tears as Lancaster grandad with Parkinson’s crosses finish line at Great North Run in final place

A Lancaster grandad with Parkinson's was cheered over the finishing line of the Great North Run in Newcastle at the weekend.

Mark Donohue was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 14 years ago, and since then has raised many thousands for Parkinson’s UK, but never done anything on the scale of the Great North Run.

The Great North Run sees 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Mark - whose family is behind the Fitness Formation business in Lancaster - was taking part in his first ever half marathon at the age of 63.

Mark Donohue with sons Ryan (left) and Daniel and grandson Matthew after the Great North Run.

And he was cheered over the finish line in position 60,000 by numerous bystanders as well as family and friends.

Sons Dan and Ryan said: "I don’t think he ever really grasped the concept of it, the sheer scale of the event. It’s the biggest half marathon in the world, but for someone who doesn’t really understand, he had to be there to see it.

"He struggles walking in town without us around him, so to be surrounded by so many people in one place was extremely overwhelming.

"A member of ours, Helen McLean, agreed to do it with him and she was there every step of the way. She’s gone from a complete non-runner to now running every week. She also raised money for Parkinsons UK.

Mark Donohue (centre) with family and friends close to the finish line of the Great North Run.

"He was clapped and cheered every step of the way and we managed a new feat of ours, by coming last place!

"It was pretty surreal coming in last place as everyone was cheering just him on. No one else around, just him.

"We couldn’t count the number of people who were crying on the sidelines watching him struggle his way to the end. Us brothers have done the event a combined 25 times and never once experienced anything remotely like it.

"He thanked everyone along the way. He was laughing and joking when he was good and when he was bad, he just soldiered on and stuck to the old adage of one foot in front of the other.

Mark Donohue is helped by family and friends at the finish line of the Great North Run.

"He was met by his youngest grandson, Matthew Christopher Donohue, and around 15 of our members and friends for the last mile. Everyone helped him across the line from mile 12 to mile 13.1.”

Ryan added that the Fitness Formation social media has since "gone mad" with messages of support.

"It was one of the most humbling experiences of our lives," he said.

"Everywhere we looked, someone was crying. Complete strangers, moved by what they saw, standing in support of a man they didn’t even know.

"Honestly, we’re overwhelmed by the love and support. So from myself, Daniel, and our entire family: Thank you. Thank you for your donations, your messages, and every clap, cheer, and tear that helped us get to the end.

"A special thank you to Helen, who ran with dad every step of the way and kept him going. You’re an absolute diamond, and he was so determined to make you proud.

"Fitness Formation has always been about bringing people together and smashing self-limiting doubts, whether it’s their first session, a 5k, an ultra-marathon, or, in this case, the Great North Run.

"But this was different. This was personal, and it was made unforgettable by all of you."