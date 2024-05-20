Lancaster Scouts honour their volunteers with unusual floating ceremony on the River Lune

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An awards ceremony with a difference has honoured volunteers with Lancaster Sea Scouts.

The audience and speakers were all afloat on the River Lune for the ceremony which recognised Theresa Higginson, Barbara Holt, and Helen and Andy Parrington.

“Being Sea Scouts we wanted to do something different so we floated our cubs and scouts in kayaks and canoes, and for the stage we used our power boat,” explained group leader, Steve Landles.

Cub leader Theresa was presented with an award for her 25 years service with the Sea Scouts and is now looking after the children of some of her first cubs.

Treasurer Barbara Holt (left) and Lancaster Sea Scouts section leader, Helen Parrington, with their awards.

Barbara received a special award for her ‘backroom’ role as treasurer for more than 20 years. She handles hire of the Sea Scouts premises too.

Also receiving recognition were Scout section leader, Helen Parrington, and qualified kayak leader, Andy Parrington, who takes young people onto the river most weeks during the summer.

Presenting the awards was district lead volunteer, Mandy Sweet, who is responsible for all the scout units in the district which can boast 400 adult volunteers and 1600 young people.

Lancaster Sea Scouts and cubs raft up for their floating awards ceremony.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation,” said Mandy. “We depend upon them to provide interesting and exciting programmes for our young people so it’s absolutely right that we value them and recognise the contribution they make.”

Lancaster Sea Scouts leaders have a range of skills and more volunteers are always welcome.