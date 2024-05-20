The most popular baby names in Lancaster and Morecambe have been revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in Lancaster.

Amelia and Ivy were the most popular girls' names in Lancaster with 11 babies given each name in 2022, the most recent data available.

These replaced Lily as 2021's top name, when nine parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Noah was the most common boy's name in the district. In total, 19 babies were given the name in Lancaster in 2022.

The most popular names for boys and girls born in Lancaster have been revealed. Picture: PA

The name unseated George, chosen by 16 parents in 2021.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics, said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular names for boys in England and Wales

Noah

Muhammad

George

Oliver

LeoArthur

Oscar

Theodore

Theo

Freddie

Most popular names for girls in England and Wales

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Lily

Ivy

Freya

Florence

Isabella