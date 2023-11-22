Lancaster scientist meets local MP in Parliament to lobby for action on climate emergency

A Lancaster resident and lecturer in sustainable design, was amongst over 50 scientists, healthcare professionals, and concerned citizens at Parliament to discuss with their individual MPs the importance of stopping new fossil fuel projects.

Dr Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs said: “I used Greencarding to speak with my MP Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood.

“Greencarding is a very simple way to engage with representatives at the heart of Parliament and it was thrilling to be thanked by Cat Smith, for coming to see her about the climate and ecological emergency which she called

‘our most pressing concern.”

Dr Ellsworth-Krebs is particularly concerned about the Energy Charter Treaty, which allows fossil fuel companies to sue governments outside of the national legal system to protect their investments, and was keen to discuss this with Cat Smith.

Dr Ellsworth-Krebs welcomed Cat Smith for her outspoken stance on the climate crisis.

In response to local issues, Smith has voted to ban fracking for shale gas and acknowledged how increased flooding and damage in Lancashire is the result of a failure to act on climate change.

At a national scale, Cat Smith supports the Climate and Ecology Bill, which was first introduced as a private member’s bill in September 2020 by Caroline Lucas MP and is now backed by over 37,000 members, 170 MPs and

Peers from all parties.

Speaking about her meeting in Parliament with her MP, Dr Ellsworth-Krebs said: “I thanked Cat Smith for being supportive of the Climate and Ecology Bill. One of the points that excites me most about this bill is the creation of

a Climate and Nature Assembly formed from a group of ordinary citizens, who would listen to expert evidence before making recommendations.

“We’ve seen all over the world how these sorts of Climate Assemblies break down party politics and unite people to suggest policies that elected officials say would be too unpopular, even if the science suggests they are

necessary to avoid extreme weather events and sea level rise.