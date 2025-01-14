Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster pub is celebrating a year since its reopening with a musical launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tap House, on Gage Street, was reopened by Bill Johnston and Karla in January 2024 after being closed for some time.

Now as they approach their first birthday, they’ve announced an exciting new event – The Tap House Unsigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch event will take place on Thursday (January 16) and interested acts are asked to arrive from 6.30pm.

The Tap House is celebrating one year since its reopening.

Then from February 5, The Tap House Unsigned will showcase the best undiscovered local music in the district every Wednesday evening with the aim of being the place to be for emerging unsigned acts to perform.

“Lancaster and the wider district boasts an incredibly talented and diverse community of original musicians but lots of the time their songs can go unnoticed,” said Tap House owner, Bill.

"The public can really help by supporting these unsigned evenings and help shape the future of music, both locally and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re an unsigned original artiste and would like to perform, contact the venue today.

Alternatively, arrive from 6.30pm this Thursday for the launch event.

Many local acts have already booked their slot including Life In Neon, Hellen and The Mellons, The Chimps of The Future, The Shoestrings, Listen Twice, Shelley’s Bane, XOX, The Limes, Indifferent Monkey, Art Gallery and Hiroshima Twinkie.

The Tap House first birthday celebrations also boast an incredible line-up of talent between Friday January 31 to Sunday February 2 with Blue Bay Duo, Rock It Man with Gabriella and Jasmine T, Jack Spencer’s piano session, T-Kay’s Legends of Soul Show, Logan Paul Murphy, The Sun Street Stompers Jazz and The Craic Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill added: “We’re very proud that within just 12 months we’ve firmly established The Tap House as one of the city’s most popular live music venues.

"We’ve had incredible feedback so far from customers, old and new, and would like to thank everyone for their support.

"This special birthday weekend line-up, with eight amazing free shows, is not to be missed and our way of saying thank you to the local live music loving community.”