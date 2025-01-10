If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, abseiling and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off 2025, we asked readers to tell us which were their favourite restaurants in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The 17 eateries we've featured are all readers’ choices and we have included those that are only specifically restaurants.

Here they are in no particular order...

3 . Black Stone Grill Thai, Marine Road Central, Morecambe