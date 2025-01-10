17 of the best restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe according to our readers

By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
As we embark on a new year, trying something fresh is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, abseiling and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off 2025, we asked readers to tell us which were their favourite restaurants in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The 17 eateries we've featured are all readers’ choices and we have included those that are only specifically restaurants.

Here they are in no particular order...

1. The Brasserie, Queen Street, Morecambe

2. Medusa, Cheapside, Lancaster

3. Black Stone Grill Thai, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

4. Spaghetti House, Mary Street, Lancaster

