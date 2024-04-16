Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fisher Wrathall Commercial marks three decades of property expertise in the heart of North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Established in 1994 by school friends Mike Fisher and Cedric Wrathall, the company has grown from its humble beginnings into a major force in the regional property market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the stewardship of Mike Fisher and later, director Peter Charnley, Fisher Wrathall has adapted to the changing dynamics of the property sector, consistently expanding its service offerings.

Mike Fisher and Peter Charnley from Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

Today, the Penny Street firm specialises in commercial property sales, lettings and management. Additionally, it has developed a robust division, Fisher Wrathall Surveyors, which provides building surveyor services and house valuations across the region.

Throughout its history, Fisher Wrathall Commercial has been instrumental in several key developments that have shaped the landscape of Lancaster and its surrounding areas. Notable projects include the Lancaster Business Park and Villas Court on Dallas Road, which stand as testaments to the firm's commitment to fostering community growth and enhancing local infrastructure.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, Fisher Wrathall Commercial is not only reflecting on past achievements but also focusing on future ambitions. The company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in property services, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry. This commitment is highlighted in its active role in significant local developments like the proposed canal quarter development, and potentially Eden Project North, which promises to bring renewed energy and investment to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The firm's success over the years can be attributed to its deep understanding of the local market, commitment to client service and an unyielding pursuit of excellence,” said a spokesperson.

"Fisher Wrathall's approach has allowed it to build long-standing relationships with clients, providing them with reliable and comprehensive property solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

As Fisher Wrathall steps into the next chapter, the company invites potential clients and property professionals to explore career opportunities and services. The team is ready to assist with any property-related needs, from commercial sales to bespoke surveyor services.