Exciting new pictures give fascinating glimpse of what visitors can expect to see inside Eden Project Morecambe

The artists’ drawings give an impression of what the £100m promenade attraction is set to offer to daytime and evening visitors, with shell-like dome structures, water features and tiered walkways.

Eden Project bosses have released the new images to coincide with the announcement of a landmark event they are holding in Morecambe later this month.

Called Rhythm Makers, the event will give local people the opportunity to help create the content and visitor experience of Eden Project Morecambe.

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe experience.

The two-day gathering, on April 23, 2-7.30pm and April 24, 8am-2.30pm, will take place at the Winter Gardens and is open to everyone. Attendance is free and no ticket is required.

Those who go along will find out about the latest work being done by the Eden Project and its partners, and will be able to share their stories and experiences of life in Morecambe Bay which will be used to further inspire the attraction’s exhibits and public experience.

The event is open for anyone to drop in at any time with more in-depth workshops running on the hour for anyone who wants to get more involved in the creation process. There will be children’s activities and light refreshments.

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe night-time experience.

Rhythm Makers will be an ongoing programme of co-creation running throughout the period before construction.

Following this initial open event, there will be a series of similar invite-only sessions for specific community groups. Later this year, a further open public event will be held to report back on how co-creation has shaped the design of the Eden Project Morecambe experience.

Si Bellamy, Eden Project’s Chief Transformation Officer, said: “We are hugely excited to hear the stories and personal experiences of people in Morecambe Bay.

“The work we will present at Rhythm Makers is a starting point to help inspire conversation with the community, and we can’t wait to see the ideas and themes that will emerge during the two days. We have always been clear that this is a project for Morecambe and by the people of Morecambe, and the Rhythm Makers process is a key component of this.”

What is Eden Project Morecambe?

Eden Project Morecambe will be a landmark attraction for the North West which will continue the Eden Project’s mission of connecting people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay. The content of the project is being developed by the Eden Project’s Experience Development team, formerly known as Eden Project International.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours. The project has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe will cost £100m, £50m of which has been secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. The remaining £50m will be sourced from private and philanthropic funds. Construction is due to begin this year (2024) and the project is due to open for small-scale community-focused test events in 2026 with a full opening in Spring 2027.

The projected annual visitor numbers for Eden Project Morecambe are 740,000.

Eden Project Morecambe will directly create 300 high-quality green jobs, with an additional 1,000 new jobs supported in the region.