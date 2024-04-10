The town has made the headlines on many occasions for good – and sometimes bad – reasons.
Here we look at 13 things including some famous faces and major events that have made our town famous.
1. Eric Morecambe statue
They come from far and wide to strike a pose with the Eric Morecambe statue which was unveiled by the Queen in 1999. Photo: MA
2. Spectacular sunsets
“You can go anywhere in the world but you won’t see a better sunset than in Morecambe”. How many times have you heard this remarked upon or even said it yourself. Whatever your opinion, it can’t be denied that the sunsets on any given day in Morecambe can be spectacular. The geographical location of Morecambe Bay, paired with the interaction of local weather conditions and the backdrop of the world-famous Lake District, make for a colourful and stunning sight as the sun begins to set. Photo: Marilyn Leeming
3. The Radfords
The Radfords - who live in a former care home in Morecambe - are the UK's biggest family with mum and dad Sue and Noel having 22 children in total. They have been in the public eye since 2012 when they first starred in the 2012 Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, and they have gone on to appear in three more - with their fourth series 22 Kids and Counting airing before last Christmas. Photo: Submit
4. The Bay
The ITV crime drama series has thrown the spotlight on Morecambe and its stunning scenery. Visitor numbers have increased as a result of the TV attention and with a fifth series in the works, long may it continue. Photo: ITV/Ben Blackall/©Tall Story Pictures 2021