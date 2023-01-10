Over the past six weeks, visitors to Dalton Square have enjoyed an ice rink, the country’s largest transportable observation wheel, a giant tipi bar, a Christmas market and the event’s newest attraction, a rare traditional carousel.

“We are delighted with the visitor figures. It’s been another great year for Lancaster On Ice, thanks to the people of Lancaster for coming along, many more than once,” said Hannah Horner who, together with husband Martin, launched the event in 2018.

The ice rink was still the most popular of the attractions. “The skating community in Lancaster has got stronger and their skating has got better with more people making repeat visits,” said Hannah.

Lancaster On Ice in 2022. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

The decision to bring back the big wheel to Dalton Square also proved popular. “It’s definitely what people wanted and has become a Lancaster landmark,” Hannah said.

The introduction of the carousel had enabled people of all ages to enjoy an element of Lancaster On Ice too.

As well as attracting people from as far away as Aberdeen and Devon to Lancaster, the event provided a further boost to the city’s economy by employing 83 local people aged 16-67 and working with 15 local businesses.

The packing up of Lancaster On Ice in Dalton Square on Monday January 9.

Nine local schools participated in skating lessons led by a professional ice skater and the event supported 10 local charities from Unique Kidz And Co to The Samaritans.

One element the Horners were most proud of was being able to provide 80 free tickets to the ice rink, big wheel and carousel for Ryelands Residents Community Group. They had organised a litter pick on the estate with Lancaster On Ice tickets as a reward because many of their residents couldn’t afford to attend otherwise.

As soon as the event closed on Sunday, Martin and Hannah began to look forward to planning the 2023-2024 event and intend to work together with Lancaster City Council to make it bigger and better than ever.

