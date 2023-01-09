Lancaster set for spectacular and colourful Chinese New Year Festival - here's when and where it's happening

From January 26-29, traditional sights and sounds of China will bring the city alive as it hosts the Chinese New Year Festival.

This month’s event, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, is organised by Lancaster University graduates, Percy Lee and Josh Leung who run Popber, a non-profitable social platform to help businesses in Lancaster. They are supported by a committee of Chinese students from Lancaster University.

Popber organised last year’s Chinese New Year Festival which brought crowds of people into Lancaster to watch the Chinese lion and dragon parade and vibrant performances.

A colourful dragon makes its way through Lancaster city centre during last year's Chinese New Year Festival.

“This festival is for everyone in Lancaster and this year it will be even bigger,” said Josh. “Lancaster is a great city with many people from different cultural backgrounds working and studying here. This festival helps to introduce and promote Chinese culture to people from different backgrounds.”

More than 500 Chinese lanterns will adorn city centre streets as an appetiser for the main events.

The festival begins on January 26 with a variety show at the Grand Theatre featuring Chinese kung Fu, puppetry, music and dance. Joining professional performers on stage will be 30 current Chinese students or graduates from Lancaster University.

Tickets for the show which starts at 7pm are now on sale, priced £10 adults, £8 students, £5 children. To book, visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/chinese-new-year-variety-show/

A Chinese lion takes a breather at Horseshoe Corner during last year's New Year Festival in Lancaster.

Some Chinese students and graduates will also be taking part in the dragon parade, one of the highlights of the carnival which begins at 12pm on January 29 in Market Square and runs until 5pm.

Market Square will be the scene of an afternoon of Kung Fu, Chinese dance, music and magic by professional performers and local schoolchildren.

It’s also the venue for a variety of Chinese-themed stalls selling food, drink and other products. There’s a free photo booth to create your own souvenir of the day and a Fai Chun writing workshop too.

St Nicholas Arcades will see festival action with a series of pop up performances taking place during the afternoon.

