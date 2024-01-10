Four Lancaster cancer nurses were honoured to attend a national conference after receiving a charity award.

Morecambe Bay health trust oncology clinical leads Linda Whitfield and Stacey Livsey, and lung cancer clinical nurse specialists Joanne Darby and Karen Price, work with patients at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and the Westmorland and Furness General Hospitals.

They joined a group of 11 other cancer nurse specialists from neighbouring trusts in having the cost of their fee, travel and accommodation met by the Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the two-day UK Oncology Nursing Society (UKONS) Conference in Newport, South Wales.

Attendance at the event was co-ordinated for them by the Rosemere Cancer Education Hub, which was initially set up with Rosemere Cancer Foundation funding and continues to co-ordinate oncology training and education for clinical staff from Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The Morecambe Bay health team funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to attend the annual UKONS conference in Newport, South Wales. Team members from left are Joanne, Stacey, Karen and Linda.

UKONS works to promote excellence in the nursing management and care of all those directly and indirectly affected by cancer. At its annual conference, it brings together cancer nurse specialists from all four UK countries to share latest research, innovations and best practice.

Joanne said: “Being able to attend UKONS was extremely useful, particularly with regards to acute oncology. We met some wonderful people and speakers and have taken some valuable hints and tips back to University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust that we will work on.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at local hospital cancer units including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.