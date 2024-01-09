With a new year upon us, thoughts turn to what we can look forward to in 2024.
Our guide highlights 12 great events taking place in the Lancaster district this year – one for every month of the year.
1. January - Shania Twain tribute in aid of St John's Hospice
Head down to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday January 18 for the Shania: Man I Feel Like a Woman tribute in aid of the city's St John's Hospice. You can expect to hear all the Queen of Country Pop's hits at this live concert show as well as guest appearances by the St John’s Hospice Choir, and Carnforth's very own singing sisters Gabriella and Jasmine T – who starred on BBC TV’s The Voice Kids and also on ITV’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by contacting the box office on 01524 64695. Photo: Submitted
2. February - Baylight
This new lights festival launched in Morecambe with great aplomb last year and 2024 will see it return bigger and better with a dazzling parade on the Friday night, and more light installations and experiences. Presented by Morecambe Sparkle CIC, the free event in February half-term is set to illuminate Morecambe Promenade, promising an unforgettable celebration of art and light. The main event, spanning Thursday February 15 to Saturday February 17, 6pm-10pm, will showcase an expanded collection of 21 captivating installations and experiences strategically positioned for more than a mile along Morecambe seafront, from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel and Stone Jetty. Just wrap up and turn up! Photo: Submitted
3. March - Lancaster Beer Festival
It's back! After a four year hiatus, the popular Lancaster Beer Festival returns to the city on Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 6 at Lancaster Town Hall. The beer festival’s aim is to champion local breweries and their latest ales alongside a cherry-picked selection of beers from across the UK and will feature more than 100 cask beers, ciders, lagers, craft beers, gins and more. A festival spokesperson said: “What helps makes this festival really special is the huge variety of drinks on offer in such a historic setting - situated in the Ashton Hall located in Lancaster Town Hall, opposite the magistrates court. It's the perfect venue to sit back with a beer in hand and soak up the atmosphere.” For tickets starting at £8 visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lancaster-beer-fest-march-2024-tickets-760569573067?aff=oddtdtcreator Photo: Submitted
4. April - Wray Scarecrow Festival
One of the North West’s most popular annual events, Wray Scarecrow Festival sees thousands of people flocking to the village to admire the wonderful scarecrow creations adorning the streets. It's a firm favourite with young and old alike. The 2024 festival is planned for April although official dates have yet to be confirmed. Photo: Staff