3 . March - Lancaster Beer Festival

It's back! After a four year hiatus, the popular Lancaster Beer Festival returns to the city on Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 6 at Lancaster Town Hall. The beer festival’s aim is to champion local breweries and their latest ales alongside a cherry-picked selection of beers from across the UK and will feature more than 100 cask beers, ciders, lagers, craft beers, gins and more. A festival spokesperson said: “What helps makes this festival really special is the huge variety of drinks on offer in such a historic setting - situated in the Ashton Hall located in Lancaster Town Hall, opposite the magistrates court. It's the perfect venue to sit back with a beer in hand and soak up the atmosphere.” For tickets starting at £8 visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lancaster-beer-fest-march-2024-tickets-760569573067?aff=oddtdtcreator Photo: Submitted