12 of the best moments in Lancaster city centre in 2023

2 . February

February saw a focus on a Safe and Secure city as the BID welcomed Lancashire Police & Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden to meet businesses at the BID Business Breakfast event. The popular event shared details of the current PCC priorities and the opportunity to put questions to the Commissioner about how local issues are being addressed. After the meeting, the Commissioner went on a brief tour of the city centre to learn more about our BID Warden and how the role works closely with businesses and the Police to make Lancaster a safer place for everyone. Photo: Lancaster BID