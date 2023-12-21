12 of the best moments in Lancaster city centre in 2023

The Lancaster BID (Business Improvement District) team have thanked all the business community who work so hard to make Lancaster such a fantastic city centre and to the public who support the local businesses throughout the year.
A BID spokesman said: “It is wonderful to see so many people continuing to visit Lancaster city centre and to see new businesses opening up to show their confidence in the city. Vacancy rates continue to be below pre-pandemic levels and footfall has continued to climb with year to date figures showing a 1.5% increase from 2022.
“Lancaster BID has had another busy year organising and supporting events in the city, supporting businesses and the public through our Safe and Secure priority, and delivering physical improvements to make the city centre more attractive.
“The generosity of local businesses and community members has also excelled with our charity Christmas Toy Appeal seeing literally thousands of items donated more than doubling those received last year. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to helping ensure less fortunate local children can have a Christmas to remember.”
The BID team have put together this little look at some of their highlights from throughout 2023.
1. January
The year got off to a great start with Lancaster BID supporting the Chinese New Year celebrations to welcome in the Year of the Rabbit. Lanterns were hung above the city centre streets to help take away the January blues and the Chinese New Year event saw the streets come alive with spectacular entertainment including the traditional lion and dragon dances. Photo: Lancaster BID
2. February
February saw a focus on a Safe and Secure city as the BID welcomed Lancashire Police & Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden to meet businesses at the BID Business Breakfast event. The popular event shared details of the current PCC priorities and the opportunity to put questions to the Commissioner about how local issues are being addressed. After the meeting, the Commissioner went on a brief tour of the city centre to learn more about our BID Warden and how the role works closely with businesses and the Police to make Lancaster a safer place for everyone. Photo: Lancaster BID
3. March
In March, the key focus was to deliver projects to make the city centre more attractive and welcoming for visitors. New bespoke bunting was displayed above many of the key streets and the hearts and roses decorations returned to New Street and Sir Simon's Arcade as a reminder of the key message to Love Lancaster. Additional bedding plants were also added to the planters around the city centre to bring more colour. Photo: Lancaster BID
4. April
During the Easter holidays, the BID delivered a Circus in the City event with clowning displays and workshops where younger visitors could try out new skills including juggling and spinning plates. Northern Heights also gave a spectacular performance on their aerial display frame. To keep the children further entertained, BID Bunnies also made a welcome return and hid in the windows of businesses throughout the city centre for inquisitive visitors to track down. Photo: Lancaster BID