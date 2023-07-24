Lancaster has been named among the most pet-friendly staycation cities in the UK.

Airbnb management company GuestReady compiled a list of 73 UK cities and looked at the percentage of Airbnb listings that allow you to bring a pet, as a proportion of the city’s total listings.

Carlisle was found to be the most pet-friendly city, with nearly 59.8% of its Airbnb listings allowing you to bring a pet along with you on your travels. The Cumbrian city, which sits just below the border between England and Scotland, was found to offer 61 pet-friendly stays out of a total of 102 listings, according to the analysis.

Hereford ranked as having the second most pet-friendly accommodation in the UK, with 49% of listings in the city allowing pets, or 143 out of 292 properties analysed.

Lancaster comes in third, with 45.3% of Airbnbs allowing pets, or 101 out of 223 properties analysed.

In fourth was Chichester with 43.6% of properties allowing a pet, while Salisbury ranked fifth with 42.4% of properties being pet friendly.

London ranked as the least pet friendly city, with just 11.1%, or 71 out of 649, of the properties analysed allowing pets. Birmingham had the second smallest proportion of listings allowing pets (13.6%) followed by Wolverhampton (15.0%), Liverpool (15.6%) and Lichfield (15.8%).

On average across all the cities studied, more than a quarter of properties were found to allow pets (26.1%).

A spokesperson for GuestReady said: “For many people, pets are like family so leaving them in kennels or with strangers when going on holiday doesn’t feel like a viable option. Therefore, it is particularly useful to know which cities are the most accommodating of pets ahead of planning your trip.

“The findings reveal that larger cities such as London, Birmingham and Liverpool offer some of the fewest options for those looking to bring their furry friends away with them.